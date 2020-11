Isaac PerryBorn in Harrington, Del. on August 14, 1933; departed this life on November 8, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Viewing from 10 – 11:30 a.m., with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del.(302)526-4662