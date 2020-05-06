MILTON - Isabel H. McGinness passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Mrs. McGinness was born in Hurlock, Md. on June 25, 1920 to the late Harrison H. and Edith (Corkran) Howeth, Sr.

She was a school teacher in Milton until she retired in 1985. She was a member of the Century Club, Red Hat Society, Garden Club, the Milton Senior Center, and she attended The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. McGinness; and her brother, Harrison H. Howeth, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lou (David) Alexandria, Edward (Kathy) McGinness, and William (Debbie) McGinness; three grandchildren, Marley McGinness, Robert (Brigette) Wolfgang, and Valerie (Chris) Sockriter; and five great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private with interment at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock, Md.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.







