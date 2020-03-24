MILFORD - Isabelita Balolong Aquino Corpus passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Isabelita was born in the Phillipines to the late Arnulfo Manaois and Maximina (Balolong) Aquino. She worked as a veterinarian for the US Dept. of Agriculture and was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Milford. She loved to garden, fish with her husband, go to the beach, and enjoy time in nature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father in law, Fortunato and Quirina Corpus.
Isabelita is survived by her husband, Luzvimin 'Ben' C. Corpus; children, Racquel Corpus and Allan (Holly) Corpus; sisters, Corona Aquino Vinluan, Emma Briones, and Thelma Madayag; grandchildren, Patrick, Brendan, and Jaden.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Isabelita's memory can be made to: St. John the Apostle, 506 Seabury Ave, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 24, 2020