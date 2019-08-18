Camden-Wyoming - Isabella McCallum Knox Cooley Stubbs passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Isabella was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Renton, Scotland to the late, Robert and Jonetta (McCallum) Cooley. She had worked in the cafeteria at Polytech High School for ten years. Isabella was active in the U.S.O., and the Ladies Auxillary of the North Bowers Fire Company. In her free time she enjoyed doing word searches, knitting, and watching soap operas.
Isabella is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom Stubbs; her two sons, Tommy Stubbs, and wife, Kellie, of Magnolia and Billy Stubbs, of Camden; and three grandchildren, Nicole Stubbs, of Magnolia, Alexis McQuaid and Mason McQuaid, both of Martinsburg, W.Va.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 18, 2019