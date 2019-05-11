Isabelle M. Himes (1930 - 2019)
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
532 E. Stein Hwy
Seaford, DE
SEAFORD - Isabelle M. Himes passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Isabelle was a Federal Civil Service employee at the Dover Air Force Base, where she was a Budget Analyst for over 40 years retiring in 2012.
She was the daughter of the late William J. and Grace Himes. She is survived by a son, John "Jack" Barry (Elinor); and a brother, William J. Himes, Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 532 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 11, 2019
