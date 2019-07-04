Isaiah B. Ross

Guest Book
  • "To the family of Bro. Ike God needed another flower for his..."
    - Michael Lassiter
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Obituary
Milton - Isaiah B. Ross passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
A Viewing will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd, Milford, DE 19966 from 6-8 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a viewing two hours prior, at the funeral home.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 4, 2019
