Iva Alice
(Sieling) Reed, 82
MILFORD - Iva Alice (Sieling) Reed passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Country Rest Home, Greenwood. Iva was born in West York, Pa. the daughter of the late James Edward and Ethel Louise (Neal) Sieling.
Iva graduated from the University of Delaware with a Masters Degree in Education. She went to work as a teacher for the Milford School District at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, Milford for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of D.S.E.A., a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Society, where she held several offices. She also served as President of the state chapter in 1978 and 1999. Iva was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, Milford. She loved teaching, reading, searching for antiques, traveling and camping. She also loved her yellow lab Mattie, who she had a special place in her heart. Most important to Iva was family, for she was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents; Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Reed in 2016; two brothers, James E. Sieling, Jr. and Scott S. Sieling.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth Neeman and her husband Frank; a son, Jeffrey S. Reed and his wife Judith; grandchildren, Kate Elizabeth Marvel and her husband Nicholas, Jeffrey S. Reed II and his wife Christmas, and Lt. Branden M. Reed, U.S. Navy; great grandchildren, Cooper Reed Marvel, Arliegh Reed, Jaxon Reed and Abigail Reed; one sister, Mary L. Currie; and a sister-in-law, Helen Sieling.
Due to COVID 19, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Milford Community Cemetery, N. Walnut Street, Milford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com