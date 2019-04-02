Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Kenneth Jones. View Sign

GREENWOOD - J. Kenneth Jones, Sr. of Greenwood, formerly of Denton, Md., passed away peacefully at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford on March 31, 2019.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Mr. Jones was the son of the late Cecil Sidney Jones and Irma (Dolly) Ellamae Henzen Jones. He was a 1959 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph's High School in Baltimore.

Mr. Jones had been a manager at Stewart's in Baltimore for many years before moving to Caroline County. He retired as an equipment operator from the Caroline County Public Works in 2008. He had been the Past Commander of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 S.A.L. and had been the North Eastern District Commander for four years.

Kenny leaves to mourn the love of his life, Sandy L. Breeding of Greenwood; a son, J. Kenneth Jones, Jr. (Juli) of Houston, Texas; and a daughter, Kelly Baldwin of Hampstead, Md.; two sisters, Beverly Wyatt (Maurice) of Timonium, Md. and Charlotte Davis (Ben) of Hampstead, Md.; four grandchildren, Lindsey Jones, Zachary Jones, Cara Baldwin, and Lauren Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by going to .

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit





GREENWOOD - J. Kenneth Jones, Sr. of Greenwood, formerly of Denton, Md., passed away peacefully at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford on March 31, 2019.Born in Baltimore, Md., Mr. Jones was the son of the late Cecil Sidney Jones and Irma (Dolly) Ellamae Henzen Jones. He was a 1959 graduate of Mt. St. Joseph's High School in Baltimore.Mr. Jones had been a manager at Stewart's in Baltimore for many years before moving to Caroline County. He retired as an equipment operator from the Caroline County Public Works in 2008. He had been the Past Commander of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 S.A.L. and had been the North Eastern District Commander for four years.Kenny leaves to mourn the love of his life, Sandy L. Breeding of Greenwood; a son, J. Kenneth Jones, Jr. (Juli) of Houston, Texas; and a daughter, Kelly Baldwin of Hampstead, Md.; two sisters, Beverly Wyatt (Maurice) of Timonium, Md. and Charlotte Davis (Ben) of Hampstead, Md.; four grandchildren, Lindsey Jones, Zachary Jones, Cara Baldwin, and Lauren Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by going to .To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com Funeral Home Moore Funeral Home

12 S. Second Street

Denton , MD 21629

(410) 479-2611 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.