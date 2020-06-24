J. Russell Conaway
GEORGETOWN â€" J. Russell Conaway died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford.
Russell was born and raised in Georgetown and served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1962. He was employed as a Superintendent by John L. Briggs Construction for many years. He later accepted a position as Supervisor of Building and Grounds for Indian River School District.
Russell was an active member of Georgetown Little League where he coached baseball for over forty years. He also served on the board of Pop Warner Football League and was a member of Lewes Moose Lodge #646. Russell was an avid hunter and enjoyed attending family sporting events. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Elsie (Shockley) Conoway; his loving wife of 50 years, Louise (Mitchell) Conaway; a step-son, Jerry Downes; a sister, Doris Wilson; and a brother, Dale Conoway.
He is survived by a son, Tim Conaway (Beth); a daughter, Kelly Conaway (Mark Collins); a step-son, Terry Downes (Holly); three grandchildren, Chris Conaway, Clay Conaway and Rae Lyndsay Downes; a sister, Carol Lingo (Kenny); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, Del. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Flowers are accepted or contributions in Russellâ€™s name may be forwarded to Georgetown Little League, PO Box 105, Georgetown, Del 19947.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
JUN
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
JUN
29
Burial
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
