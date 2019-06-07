Jabriell Brontez Smith was born June 4, 1995 to the late Keywine Robert West and Kineta Tasha Smith. He departed this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a motorcycle tragedy.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hour prior to service. To offer words of comfort, or sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral home, millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 7, 2019