Jabriell Brontez Smith (1995 - 2019)
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Millsboro
30587 E Dupont Hwy
Millsboro, DE
19966
(302)-934-9019
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
26602 Mt. Joy Rd.
Millsboro, DE
Obituary
Jabriell Brontez Smith was born June 4, 1995 to the late Keywine Robert West and Kineta Tasha Smith. He departed this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a motorcycle tragedy.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hour prior to service. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral home, millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 7, 2019
