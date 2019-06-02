DOVER - Jack A. Horstick passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Pinnacle Nursing Home, Smyrna.
Mr. Horstick was born Jan. 28, 1930 in Harrisburg, Pa. to the late Edwin E. Horstick and May Elizabeth Currey Horstick.
He served in the United States Air Force for 31 years which included tours to Korea and Vietnam retiring as CMSgt in 1982. After his service career he worked for ILC for 14 years. Mr. Horstick was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Dover.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lou Klaus and Gale Horstick.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Shearer Horstick of Dover; son, William A. Horstick and his wife Kristen, and their children, Liam and Riley of Oxnard, Calif.; daughters, Linda Fulgham and her husband Joseph; and Judith Gale White and her husband Steven and their children, Ashley, Paige, Brooke and Todd of Lincoln University, Pa.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 2, 2019