MAGNOLIA - Jack E. Baker passed away at home from complication with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease on Dec. 17, 2019. Jack was born in Charleroi, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1946. He obtained a Master's Degree in Education and taught for 33 years at Caesar Rodney Junior High where he was also Football Coach and Athletic Director.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia M. Baker and two brothers Kenneth Baker (Linda) of Havre DeGrace, Md. and Norman Baker (Patricia) of Charleroi, Pa.
Donations can be made in the name of Jack Baker to National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, 20085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland , Ohio 44106.
A Celebration of Life will be postponed until March.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 20, 2019