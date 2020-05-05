DOVER - Jack O. Wade passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Kent General Hospital of natural causes.
Mr. Wade was born Oct. 4, 1934 in Center, Texas to the late Delmar Wade and Eula Johnson Wade.
He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years, retiring as MSgt. After his military career he worked for the State of Delaware as a maintenance mechanic retiring in 1998 after 18 years. Mr. Wade was a 30 year member of the Boy Scouts of America, an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 13 in Dover and father of three Eagle Scouts. He was also a member of the American Legion and longtime Jack Russell owner. Mr. Wade enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Pilcher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Warner Wade of Dover; sons, Austin Wade and his wife Donna of Odessa, Kevin Wade and his wife Traci of Claymont, and Adrian Wade and his wife Gabrielle of Ocean View; sisters, Dorothy Mann, Janie Polk, Patsy Ferguson and her husband Kenny, Liz Patton and her husband Lloyd; grandchildren, Parker, Kevin, Brianna and Tyler Wade, many nieces and nephews and his loving dog, Maggie.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to: The Salvation Army Kent County Delaware Gift Processing Center, PO Box 10406, Wilmington, DE 19850.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.