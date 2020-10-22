Jack Robert Gordon
Jack Robert Gordon passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack at his home in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 13, 2020. Jack was born in Evreux, France on March 25, 1965 to a military family and lived in Europe & the U.S before settling in Dover, Del. in 1978.
Jack graduated from Caesar Rodney High school in 1983, where he made lifelong friendships. He received his B.S degree in Business and French from Delaware State College in 1987.
After graduation, Jack moved to Wilmington, Del. and started his career as a make up artist for Lancome cosmetics. He excelled at it, he loved beauty! He lived and worked in Philadelphia for a few more years, finally moving to his dream destination; New York City. Jack became a true New Yorker. He loved the city and his Brooklyn neighborhood, but enjoyed coming home to Delaware to visit his parent, which he did frequently. Rehoboth Beach was one of this favorite places to visit. He loved the crab cakes at JP's on the Wharf in Bowers and a dirty martini with 3 bleu cheese stuffed was his signature drink.
Several years later he changed career path. He became part owner of Triomph Fitness, Health and Wellness in Brooklyn, N.Y with his friend and business partner Lateef Oseni. It was a well-balanced, successful partnership and a venture that would become his most important achievement and impact the lives of so many. He lived for his job and was very dedicated to it. His clients became his friends. They will miss him dearly.
One of Jack's favorite quotes to his clients was "We put so much value in money; the paper but the value is you". He was respectful of everyone, no matter their status in the world. Jack's presence would light up a room! He was handsome, kind, witty, smart and compassionate. He was well loved and respected by many, he had friends from all walks of life and could relate to anyone. Jack was a multi-faceted individual, he not only loved fitness, but was a huge fan of music, Donna Summer was his number one favorite artist, followed closely by Mariah Carey and Katy Perry.
He maintained lifelong relationships with the friends from his youth and will be sorely missed. Jack adored his parents and he was their rock.
He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Christopher.
He is survived by his parents, Walter and Claudine; his nephew, Devin, whom he was very proud of; aunts and cousins in France; as well as relatives in Ohio and Mississippi; his business partner and friend, Lateef Oseni; and a very special friend, Katie Silver. He will be truly missed by his beloved pet, Deville, whom he adored.
Jack was one of kind and the world is better for him being in it.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. Funeral service will start at noon. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden, Del. Due to Covid-19 the family is limited to 50 guests for the funeral. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required. Live stream of service and condolences at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to the American Heart Association
, Wounded Warrior Project
or to a charitable cause of your choice.