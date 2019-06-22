Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Vogel. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Harrington Fire Company Memorial Hall, 20 Clark Street, Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Jack Vogel passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center, Lewes. Jack was born in Caledonia, N.Y. the son of the late Emil and Rose (Farrel) Vogel.

He worked for General Foods in New York and was transferred to Dover in the 1970's, where he worked for Bakers Chocolate. He owned and operated a farm in Harrington for many years. Jack was very active in his community, serving as a member of the Burrsville Ruritan and Ducks Unlimited in Harrington and Felton. He also was a loyal sponsor of the Lake Forest FFA. Jack's heart, though, was serving in the Delaware Volunteer Fire Service. He began his volunteer firefighting and ambulance career in 1976 with the Bowers Fire Company, Station 40, where he attained life membership. While at Bowers, he served as Ambulance Captain and Past Deputy Chief. Jack was also a life member of the Harrington Fire Company, Station 50, joining in 1986 and remaining active there until 2009. During his time at Harrington, Jack was very active on the ambulance, and had fallen short of responding on 5,000 ambulance runs by just 45 calls. In addition to his activity on the ambulance, Jack also served as Harrington's Bingo Chairman for over 25 years and as a member of the Board of Directors. Jack was also an Honorary Member of the Houston Fire Company, Station 52.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph; his sister, Margaret; and his faithful Boxers, Sheba, Mr. B, Angel and K.C.

Jack is survived by many friends, and the members of the Harrington Fire Company, the Bowers Fire Company, the Houston Fire Company as well as the many EMT's who he drove the ambulance for over his long and storied career.

A viewing for Jack will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Harrington Fire Company Memorial Hall, 20 Clark Street, Harrington. Firefighter honors with a procession of fire apparatus through the Town of Harrington to honor his life will follow the viewing. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Burrsville Ruritan, 10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629. Letters of condolence may be shared at





