1/1
Jack W. Passwaters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack W. Passwaters, 71
SEAFORD - Jack W. Passwaters died peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Passwaters was born in Bridgeville, son of the late Harvey and Cynthia Passwaters.
Jack was employed with O.A. Newton for over 35 years before becoming disabled in 2008.
Mr. Passwaters was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 until 1970 where he served in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star amongst other medals.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing and his favorite teams were the Yankees and Raiders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William "Knothole" Passwaters and a sister, Catherine "Annie" Newcomb.
He is survived by a son, Roger Passwaters of California; two daughters, Tammy Passwaters (Karen) of Georgetown and Susan Driscoll (Jeremy) of Wilmington; one grandchild, Eughan Driscoll; two brothers, Bobby Wingate (Roxie) of Blades and Dickie Wingate (Melanie) of Rehoboth Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 11:30 a.m. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols. Because of capacity restrictions, interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dogs on Deployment, www.dogsondeployment.org or mailing a check to 970 W Valley Parkway #667, Escondido CA 92025
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved