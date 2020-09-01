Jack W. Passwaters, 71
SEAFORD - Jack W. Passwaters died peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Passwaters was born in Bridgeville, son of the late Harvey and Cynthia Passwaters.
Jack was employed with O.A. Newton for over 35 years before becoming disabled in 2008.
Mr. Passwaters was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 until 1970 where he served in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star amongst other medals.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing and his favorite teams were the Yankees and Raiders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William "Knothole" Passwaters and a sister, Catherine "Annie" Newcomb.
He is survived by a son, Roger Passwaters of California; two daughters, Tammy Passwaters (Karen) of Georgetown and Susan Driscoll (Jeremy) of Wilmington; one grandchild, Eughan Driscoll; two brothers, Bobby Wingate (Roxie) of Blades and Dickie Wingate (Melanie) of Rehoboth Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 11:30 a.m. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols. Because of capacity restrictions, interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dogs on Deployment, www.dogsondeployment.org
or mailing a check to 970 W Valley Parkway #667, Escondido CA 92025
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com