Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" Benton. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allow me to introduce you to Heaven's newest Saint. Jacqueline "Jackie" Benton accepted her eternal position as the Lords brightest star on Dec. 23, 2019. She leaves behind an incalculable number of people who felt her love and were forever changed.

Born to Harry and Gloria Eypel on Sept. 25, 1948 in Milford, she spent her life amassing deep love and admiration from all who crossed her path. She was a wife, a sister, a momma, a daughter, a friend, and a Mimi - 'Best Ever' in all categories.

She excelled in all the things that matter most in life: faith, selflessness, encouragement, skeeball, washing and saving plastic plates, spoiling grandchildren, changing the subject, Christmas tree decorating and making every person feel like the most important person in the room.

It was nearly impossible to dine out or run errands with Jackie without running into at least twenty-three people she knew whose story she wanted to hear or who she felt needed a hug. Her love of entertaining and Disney Vacations were unparalleled. She strived to exude class in all situations but those closest to her were privileged to witness the sass as well. Her infectious laugh will forever be heard ringing in the ears of those who knew her.

After 27 years working in the banking industry she traded in her career for the opportunity to give herself to the causes that pulled her. It began with caring for her mother, and then her uncle and continued through 18 years as a fundraising volunteer for Delaware Hospice and a dutiful servant for various committees within her church.

She leaves behind the love of her life and her sweetheart of 39 years, Bill Benton, who has been robbed of ever again hearing her say "is that what you're going to wear?" He has lost his due north, his constant companion in physical form only. A love like Jackie's defies death and Bill's faith reminds him that his angel has been called home and will surely be saving him a seat.

Her older sister Jeanine Sala has lost her best friend and sparring partner but feels very blessed to have been the person who watched her grow from a chubby cheeked infant into the woman who would be by her side for many of her most memorable experiences.

Her daughter Chelsea Clark, husband Allen Clark, son Benjamin Benton and wife Arlene Benton and son Charles Benton and wife Jenn Benton are soothing their broken hearts with memories of her feistiness and the feeling of being loved so hard by a woman who epitomized motherly devotion.

Perhaps blessed the most were her grandchildren who were the light of her life. They were her healing and her happiness rolled into sweet cherub faces that "would never do anything wrong". Grace and Sadie Clark, Trace and Alex Benton, and Evan, Abby, Natalie and Luke Benton may have fallen short of time with their beloved Mimi but all knew a love that will shape their hearts forever.

Rather than letting the stacked odds define her spirit, Jackie spent her days counting blessings. Among them were the dear nurses and doctors who all stood the battle lines with her and helped her find comfort at every turn. Even throughout her battle with cancer, Jackie's capacity for love seemed infinite and the joy she received from her constantly expanding circle of friends sustained her daily.

Our hearts are heavy but we look forward to celebrating her beautiful life.

A celebration of Jackie's life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden Wyoming Avenue, where the family will begin greeting friends at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

Letters of condolences can be sent via





Allow me to introduce you to Heaven's newest Saint. Jacqueline "Jackie" Benton accepted her eternal position as the Lords brightest star on Dec. 23, 2019. She leaves behind an incalculable number of people who felt her love and were forever changed.Born to Harry and Gloria Eypel on Sept. 25, 1948 in Milford, she spent her life amassing deep love and admiration from all who crossed her path. She was a wife, a sister, a momma, a daughter, a friend, and a Mimi - 'Best Ever' in all categories.She excelled in all the things that matter most in life: faith, selflessness, encouragement, skeeball, washing and saving plastic plates, spoiling grandchildren, changing the subject, Christmas tree decorating and making every person feel like the most important person in the room.It was nearly impossible to dine out or run errands with Jackie without running into at least twenty-three people she knew whose story she wanted to hear or who she felt needed a hug. Her love of entertaining and Disney Vacations were unparalleled. She strived to exude class in all situations but those closest to her were privileged to witness the sass as well. Her infectious laugh will forever be heard ringing in the ears of those who knew her.After 27 years working in the banking industry she traded in her career for the opportunity to give herself to the causes that pulled her. It began with caring for her mother, and then her uncle and continued through 18 years as a fundraising volunteer for Delaware Hospice and a dutiful servant for various committees within her church.She leaves behind the love of her life and her sweetheart of 39 years, Bill Benton, who has been robbed of ever again hearing her say "is that what you're going to wear?" He has lost his due north, his constant companion in physical form only. A love like Jackie's defies death and Bill's faith reminds him that his angel has been called home and will surely be saving him a seat.Her older sister Jeanine Sala has lost her best friend and sparring partner but feels very blessed to have been the person who watched her grow from a chubby cheeked infant into the woman who would be by her side for many of her most memorable experiences.Her daughter Chelsea Clark, husband Allen Clark, son Benjamin Benton and wife Arlene Benton and son Charles Benton and wife Jenn Benton are soothing their broken hearts with memories of her feistiness and the feeling of being loved so hard by a woman who epitomized motherly devotion.Perhaps blessed the most were her grandchildren who were the light of her life. They were her healing and her happiness rolled into sweet cherub faces that "would never do anything wrong". Grace and Sadie Clark, Trace and Alex Benton, and Evan, Abby, Natalie and Luke Benton may have fallen short of time with their beloved Mimi but all knew a love that will shape their hearts forever.Rather than letting the stacked odds define her spirit, Jackie spent her days counting blessings. Among them were the dear nurses and doctors who all stood the battle lines with her and helped her find comfort at every turn. Even throughout her battle with cancer, Jackie's capacity for love seemed infinite and the joy she received from her constantly expanding circle of friends sustained her daily.Our hearts are heavy but we look forward to celebrating her beautiful life.A celebration of Jackie's life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden Wyoming Avenue, where the family will begin greeting friends at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close