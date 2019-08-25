Smyrna - Jacqueline "Jackie" Frances (Taylor) DiPippa passed away peacefully in her daughters home, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Jackie was born Oct. 6, 1936 in Berwick, Pa. to the late Jack and Clara (Hileman) Taylor. She enjoyed many years working for the Federal Government in Civil Service, retiring from the Dover Air Force Base, Dover. In her free time Jackie enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Forsythe.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Taylor, of Smyrna and Jackie Ridall (Jesse), of Berwick, Pa.; six grandchildren, Brad Whitebread and fiancee' Alicia Maxwell, of Smyrna, Laura Whitebread Kennedy (Clifton), of Clayton, Shannon DeMent, of Berwick, Pa., Kasey DeMent, of Laurel, Md., Sean Ridall and fiancee' Nicole Swisher, of Berwick, Pa. and Kylie Ridall, of Berwick, Pa.; five great-grandchildren; her brother, David Taylor (Dolly), of Scranton, Pa.; two sisters, Judy Naunczek, of Berwick, Pa. and Jill Hogan, of Newark; sister-in-law, Mary Altieri, of Berwick, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Jackie's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or to Ewell's-St.Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 266, Clayton, DE 19938.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 25, 2019