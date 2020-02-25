Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

LITTLE CREEK - Jacqueline (Jackie) Sullivan passed away, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.

Ms. Sullivan was born Sept. 6, 1957 in Dover to Joanne Hurley Sullivan and the late Robert Sullivan.

She worked for the State of Delaware (DELDOT) as an administrative assistant for the Subdivision Section, retiring in 2004. Ms. Sullivan was a life time member and past president of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Little Creek United Methodist Church. Ms. Sullivan was a devoted NASCAR fan; her favorite driver was Kyle Petty. In addition to traveling, Jackie also loved animals. She was extremely passionate about serving and helping others and did so through the fire company and other volunteering opportunities.

Ms. Sullivan is survived by her mother, Joanne of Little Creek; daughter, Jessica Hand, her husband Eric and their son, Blake, of Dover; sister, Jill Ridgeway and her husband Charles of Dover; two nieces, Jade Hand, her husband Jason and their daughter, June; and Jenna Ridgeway, all of Dover.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963 or First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

LITTLE CREEK - Jacqueline (Jackie) Sullivan passed away, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.Ms. Sullivan was born Sept. 6, 1957 in Dover to Joanne Hurley Sullivan and the late Robert Sullivan.She worked for the State of Delaware (DELDOT) as an administrative assistant for the Subdivision Section, retiring in 2004. Ms. Sullivan was a life time member and past president of the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Little Creek United Methodist Church. Ms. Sullivan was a devoted NASCAR fan; her favorite driver was Kyle Petty. In addition to traveling, Jackie also loved animals. She was extremely passionate about serving and helping others and did so through the fire company and other volunteering opportunities.Ms. Sullivan is survived by her mother, Joanne of Little Creek; daughter, Jessica Hand, her husband Eric and their son, Blake, of Dover; sister, Jill Ridgeway and her husband Charles of Dover; two nieces, Jade Hand, her husband Jason and their daughter, June; and Jenna Ridgeway, all of Dover.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963 or First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

