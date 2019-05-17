Jaime Ibarra Tauyan (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaime Ibarra Tauyan.
Service Information
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
View Map
Obituary
WYOMING - Jaime Ibarra Tauyan passed away, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Kent General Hospital surrounded by friends and family.
Mr. Tauyan was born Dec. 27, 1952 in Banna Philippines to Bruno Alegre Tauyan and the late Cecilia Pascue Ibarra Tauyan.
He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years retiring in 1998 as a Msgt. working as an air transportation specialist. Mr. Tauyan enjoyed traveling, fishing and gardening.
Mr. Tauyan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia Valenzuela Tauyan of Wyoming; children, Jigie Hall and her husband Ray of Dover, Carl James Tauyan and his wife Janet of Friendswood, Texas; brothers, Ernie Tauyan and his wife Erlinda of Pearl City, Hawaii and Cesar Tauyan and his wife Benett of Australia; sisters, Luz Velardez and her wife Elia of Highland, Calif., Cely Hynson and her husband James of San Francisco, Calif., Rosie Wang and her husband Chung of Pearl City, Hawaii and Nikki Nishimura and her husband Derek of Glendale, Ariz. and Vicky Ignacio and her husband Rick of Lynnwood, Wash.; grandchildren, Jasmin, Nicholas, Alexander, Ayden, Lily and Eli.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
