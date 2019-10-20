KENTON - James A. Alexander, "Jim" passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Mr. Alexander was born on April 3, 1941 in Kenton, the son of the late Edward and Virgie Alexander.
Jim worked as a farmer for most of his life and also worked for Chrysler and for Royster Clark in Clayton.
He was a long time member of the Kenton Ruritan Club where he held many positions. He loved gardening and farming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Clayton; his step-son, Gary; and his siblings, Betty, Susie, and Ralph.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Thelma; daughters, Janice Alexander, Kimmy Reece, and Linda Beebe; step-sons, Wayne and Ray Wiley; grandchildren, Erica, Shane, Kerri, Barry, Darren, Coty, and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Aubree and Scarlett; siblings, Norman, Laurie, Peggy, Jane, Lee, and Brandy; brother-in-law, William Webber (Joyce); and many extended family members.
A first viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at South Main Street in Smyrna. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will following at Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in honor of Jim to the Kenton Ruritans Club, PO Box 102, Kenton, DE 19955.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 20, 2019