MILFORD - Dr. James A. Andrews passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Milford Center Nursing Home. Dr. Andrews was born in Wadesboro, La., son of the late Brown B. Andrews and Hildegard M. (Pflanze) Andrews.
Jim served in the Merchant Marines during WW11 as the ship's purser and medic. He was a private practitioner dentist in Louisiana until his retirement approximately 20 years ago. Early in his professional life, he developed a cutting-edge dental bridge, known as the Andrews Bridge, that was used widely during the Vietnam war for soldiers with dental injuries, as well as for the general public for years to come. Jim was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt, play golf and roam through the woods and bayous of Louisiana. He was also a talented pen and ink artist who put the local wildlife and his beloved old, southern plantation homes on paper.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lois H. Andrews; and a stepson, Stephen H. Kersteter.
Surviving family members include a son, Michael Andrews; and a daughter, Kim Winslow; stepchildren, Cathy Conner, Michael Kersteter, Scott Kersteter.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to People's Place, 1131 Airport Rd., Milford DE, 19963.
