Dover - James A. Armstead Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at BayHealth Medical Center.
He was a beloved employee at Bennie Smith Funeral Home and he will be greatly missed by us all, his family and his friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist located at 953 Putman Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11221 to begin at 10am with visitation one hour prior. A public visitation will also be held at Bennie Smith Funeral Home (Dover) on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 4, 2019