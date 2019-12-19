DOVER - "Jimmy" James Alexander Jones passed away, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Jones was born May 8, 1948 in Ft. Myer, Va. to the late Robert D. Jones and Avonelle Noland Jones.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring as SMSgt. Mr. Jones did 2 tours of duty during Vietnam. After his military career he worked Civil Service for 21 years as an aircraft mechanic. Mr. Jones was a member of the Corvette Club and enjoyed landscaping, being outdoors and hard working.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Blanchard Jones of Dover; daughter, Chelsea Luton-Blythe Peterson of Dover; brother, Craig K. Jones and his wife, Irene, of Haymarket, Va. and a large extended family.
Memorial services will be held Irish Mike's on 12/29/2019 @ 2:00 located at 107 W Loockerman St., Dover. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to any Veterans Organization of your choice.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
