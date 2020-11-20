1/1
James Alfonse Fratelli
1959 - 2020
James Alfonse Fratelli passed away on November 15, 2020. James was born in Warsaw, New York on April 3, 1959 to Monica Fratelli and Alfonse Fratelli. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Fratelli; parents, Monica and Alfonse Fratelli; and sister, Marianne Neal.
James was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 1977. He currently worked at Kraft Foods and was thought of fondly by his co-workers. James loved spending time with his family. Hunting with his son-in-law Adam, and brother-in-law Lewis was his favorite. He enjoyed fishing, camping, pheasant hunting, and steel shooting. James will always be remembered by his kind, gentle heart and giving nature.
James is survived by his daughter, Lauren; son-in-law, Adam; grandchildren, Kaylee, Evelyn, Noah, Audriana, and Lyla; brother-in-law, Russell Neal; niece, Monica Neal; and nephew, Kirk Neal; and a host of cousins, and friends. Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St. Dover, Del. Interment of urn at a later date. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
