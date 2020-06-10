James Anthony Muche
1936 - 2020
James Anthony Muche passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the loving arms of his family. James was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in Norristown, Pa. to the late Anthony and Veronica Sue (Cox) Muche.
James lived and grew up in Norristown, Pa. In Feb. 1954, at the age of 17, with the support of his family he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in several tours abroad including Antarctica and Okinawa. He survived two plane crashes during his service and is credited with pulling some of his fellow servicemen from the wreckage to safety. He retired after 20 years of service in March 1974 in Dover, Del. James worked for the State of Delaware Vocational Rehabilitation Center for 6 years, and a local scrap metal facility and finally retired in 1996 after working for serval years as a manager for Kent County. Following his retirement, he worked part time for Dynamic Draperies in Dover.
James was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them. He especially enjoyed family get-togethers and traditional holiday gatherings. James was an active member of the Colonial Rottweiler Club for several years. He took great pleasure in showing his rottweilers along the east coast where he was able to obtain Championship status on multiple rottweilers. In addition to showing dogs, James looked forward to getting together every Sunday for breakfast with his dearest friends. He also enjoyed camping with his late wife and occasionally fishing.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Crist; and his loving wife of 56 years, Rebecca (Ford) Muche.
He leaves behind his daughter, Charlotte Lewis, CCH, and husband D. Michael Lewis, RN of Smyrna; as well as daughter, Patsy Jester and husband Cliff Jester Sr. of Harrington; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Jane Bauman of PA and Margaret Peck of CA. Lastly, he is survived by his faithful fur buddy Hansel who will miss him terribly.
Due to the Corona Virus services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.
