DOVER - On Saturday, February 16, 2019, James Bither McDonald of Dover, Delaware passed away. Born May 26, 1941, in Bangor, Maine, Jim was the son of the late Rex and Mary McDonald and the brother of the late Margaret Alice McDonald. He was a 1959 graduate of Bangor High School and a 1963 graduate of The University of Maine, Orono with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. During his high school and college years he was a drummer in several popular bands in the Bangor area. In 1964 he moved to Laurel, Maryland where he raised his family. He worked for the Department of Defense at Fort Meade, Maryland from 1964 to 1998.

Upon retirement, he traveled across the U.S. as well as to many foreign countries. He was an active member of the Anne Arundel Archery Club, as well as the Maryland State Archery Association. In 2012 he moved to Longacre Village in Dover, Delaware. He was a member of the Columbia, Maryland, and First State Webfooters Walking Clubs and provided web support for all.

Jim was always making those around him laugh and feel welcome with his special sense of humor and caring heart. He was genuinely interested in the lives of his family and friends and enjoyed his time spent with each one.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Marylou Florence McDonald. He was the devoted father of David Paul McDonald and his wife Karen, Christine Rosa Greoski and her husband Kevin, and Michael James McDonald and his wife Ginger. He was the cherished "Pop-Pop" of Joseph David Broussard, Daniel James Broussard, Katelyn Rose Broussard, Connor James McDonald, Mary Catherine McDonald, Benjamin David McDonald and Riley Michelle McDonald.

Friends are invited to a visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with an evening vigil service at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 22, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call at church beginning at 9 a.m. Entombment to follow mass at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of James B. McDonald to the Bayhealth Foundation at

Letters of condolences can be sent via





119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

