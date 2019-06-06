Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Leidner. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Viewing 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Apostle Catholic Church 506 Seabury Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - James C. Leidner, "Jim" "Big J" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Jim was born in New York, the son of the late John and Dorothy E. (Fausner) Leidner.

He was a graduate of Uniondale High School, Uniondale, N.Y. He began his career working for LAB Engine Specialists, then went to GEMMA Automotive & Towing. He owned and operated his own automotive shop for several years. In 2002, Jim made the decision to move to Delaware, where he worked for Sposato Landscaping as their lead mechanic for 16 years. Jim loved racing and was a member of the NHRA. He enjoyed working on and racing stock cars and dragsters; and at one time owned and raced his own race car known as "Little Blue Time Machine". He truly loved his German Shepherds, who he considered his fur babies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Leidner.

He is survived by his sister, Dottie Hludzinski and her husband Bob; his brother, John Leidner and his wife Barbara; nieces and nephews, Denise Ali, Tom Hludzinski and his wife Donna and Diane Attianese and her husband Richard; great nieces and nephews, Ryan Ali, Brandon Ali and his wife Angela, Shawn Ali, Gabrielle Leidner, Isabella Hludzinski, Madison Attianese and Reagan Attianese; a great great niece, Aleena Ali; and his three German Shepherds, whom he loved dearly, Adolph, Zeus and Fritz.

A viewing will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. and again from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and again from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 506 Seabury Avenue, Milford. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Rt. 113, Millsboro.

