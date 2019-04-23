Greenwood - On April 18, 2019, James C. Turner went home to be with the Lord. He was born on May 27, 1924 in Knowlton, Pa. to the late James H. and Hannah Leota Turner.
As a young man James worked as a groundskeeper for the DuPont Farms. He honorably served our country during World War II in the 63rd Infantry Division from 1943 to 1946. After the military he worked for Sun Oil as a Refinery Operator until his retirement. Mr. Turner was a volunteer firefighter for Bethel Township and Ogden Fire Company. He and his wife loved to travel in their Airstream Travel Trailer, and he was president of the DelMarVa Unit 26 Wally Byam Airstream club in 1987.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Potter and her husband Arthur; his son, William Turner; six grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Burial is at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, Pa.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 23, 2019