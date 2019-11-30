DOVER - James Campbell, Jr. passed away on Nov. 28, 2019 at home after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer.
James was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a University of Delaware graduate and eventually retired from IBM as a Systems Engineer. He was a long time member of Faith Community Church in Camden.
James is survived by his wife of 13 years, Harriett Campbell; his son Bruce Campbell (Terry); daughters Amanda of Smyrna and Emily at home; his daughter, Bonnie Stark (Tony) and Schaeffer, Sullivan, Schuler; and son Campbell all at home. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Mildred K. Campbell.
There will be a viewing for family and friends Monday evening, Dec. 2, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. There will be a short viewing at Pippin Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 S DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or to , 183 South Street, Camden, DE 19934.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 30, 2019