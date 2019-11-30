James Campbell

Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
DOVER - James Campbell, Jr. passed away on Nov. 28, 2019 at home after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer.
James was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a University of Delaware graduate and eventually retired from IBM as a Systems Engineer. He was a long time member of Faith Community Church in Camden.
James is survived by his wife of 13 years, Harriett Campbell; his son Bruce Campbell (Terry); daughters Amanda of Smyrna and Emily at home; his daughter, Bonnie Stark (Tony) and Schaeffer, Sullivan, Schuler; and son Campbell all at home. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Mildred K. Campbell.
There will be a viewing for family and friends Monday evening, Dec. 2, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. There will be a short viewing at Pippin Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 911 S DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or to , 183 South Street, Camden, DE 19934.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.