HARRINGTON - James Carlton Goodhand Sr., formerly of Harrington, passed from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Carlton was the oldest son of the late James and Margaret Goodhand's five children.

Carlton spent his young life on the farm working with his father. He worked 2 ½ years with Kennersley Dairy Farms near Church Hill, Md. before moving to Delaware to work for Bond Bread. From there he pursued a career as a salesperson working with Covey Food (Kraft), Herr's Potato Chips, Sunshine Biscuits, and Nanticoke Homes.

Carlton became Regional Sales Manager with Sunshine Biscuits where he was known as "Mr. Sunshine" before retiring after 19 years. Carlton went from the food business to home building business, where he became the Vice-President of Sales for Nanticoke Homes in Greenwood for the next 20 years.

Along with his business career, Carlton enjoyed many years of competitive golf with his brothers, sons-in-laws, grandsons, and friends. He enjoyed sharing his love of music thru singing in many venues throughout Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey. Carlton and his wife, Beatrice worked for many years as greeters at Melvin Funeral Home. He also had the privilege of officiating over 160 funerals in his lifetime. Carlton was an active member of Calvary Wesleyan Church in Harrington, as well as, the Gideon's International for over 50 years. He had the honor of speaking many times to most of the area churches presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ in word and song. Carlton leaves us with his legacy of "Faith, Hope, and Love".

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beatrice Goodhand of 66 years; and his brother, Donald L. Goodhand.

Carlton is survived by his son, James Goodhand Jr.; daughters, Sharon Clendaniel, Rebecca Haynes, Diana Friedman, and Roberta Moore; brothers, Howard and Edward Goodhand; and sister, Peggy Pickering; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International at:

Funeral services will take place at Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave., Harrington, DE 19952, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow immediately after. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington DE 19952.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.

