Mr. Brown was born April 28, 1935 to Mary Virginia Balderson and Carroll Augustus Brown in Easton, Md.

As a young boy he spent his days on the water in Oxford, Md. with his Aunt Grance and Uncle Caroll, he went on to play all state football, varsity baseball, track and was a proud member of the glee club at Dover High School. He was an avid Duck Hunter, and skeet shooter.

He joined the army in 1954 and was a paratrooper for the Army Airborne, later working for Army intelligence, and retired in 1962. Mr. Brown went on to work at ILC of Dover in the polymers department from 1960 to 1975. After leaving ILC he worked for Kent County CEDA. Later he worked as a Title Searcher for Josh Twilley. Going on to own his own Title search Company, in Delaware. Finally, installing wells with Tom Sylvester for 30 years. Mr. Brown was an active member of the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, where he spent time gathering with friends, who treated him like family.

He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Matthews, of Felton, Lisa Brown, of Dover and Kimberly Kapp, of Magnolia; grandchildren, Christopher, Cassandra, Sarah, Seth, Katelyn, and Levi; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Archer, Sydney, and Mason.

Memorial services will be held, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Rt10). Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.

