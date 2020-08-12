James 'Frank'
Cole Jr., 53
LINCOLN - James "Frank" Cole Jr. passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Frank was son of the late James Cole Sr., and Nancy (Joe) Emory.
Frank was a construction laborer for many years, was talented in many areas, often known as a jack of all trades.
Fishing, cook outs and spending quality time with his family and friends outdoors was a joy in his life. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, cornhole, shooting pool, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Frank was an outgoing individual and possessed a strong sense of determination. He was well liked by many who knew him and not easily forgotten.
In addition to his father, Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Violet Bernard.
In addition to his mother, Frank is survived by his wife, Darlene V. Cole; daughters, Jessica Miles (Spencer), Noel Dunn (Dustin Sr.), Destinie Cole; grandchildren, Zoey and Dustin Dunn Jr., Beau and Rhett Miles; brother, John Cole; sister, Chastity Emory-Luper; aunts, Mary Overstreet, and Violet Dean; and extended family.
Memorial Services will be held at the Harrington Moose Lodge Pavillion, Rt 13N Harrington Delaware, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy. Harrington, DE 19952 to help defray funeral costs.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
to express or send condolences.