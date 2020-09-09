James David Snell, 54
MAGNOLIA - James David Snell passed away suddenly, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Jimmy was born November 18, 1965 in Dover, Delaware to David James Snell and the late Donna Ann Allison Snell.
He worked for Eastern Shore Natural Gas as a (TPC) Transmission Project Coordinator, making sure gas lines were installed properly. Jimmy enjoyed golf, playing video games with his children, anything John Wayne, going to the gym and all animals. He also enjoyed a variety of music from Rock n Roll to Country. Jimmy will be remembered as the "House Smart Aleck" and his funny expressions. He was an active member and trustee of Wesley United Methodist Church, Dover.
Jimmy is survived by his father, David James Snell of Dover; his wife of 34 years, Aimee Johnson Snell of Magnolia; son, James David Snell, II "JD"; daughters, Brittany Allison and Caroline Leslie Snell and companion Nicholas Mullen; sister, Debra Wilkins and her husband David and Laurie Sinde and companion Rick Zerbe; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com