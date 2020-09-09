1/1
James David Snell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Snell, 54
MAGNOLIA - James David Snell passed away suddenly, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Jimmy was born November 18, 1965 in Dover, Delaware to David James Snell and the late Donna Ann Allison Snell.
He worked for Eastern Shore Natural Gas as a (TPC) Transmission Project Coordinator, making sure gas lines were installed properly. Jimmy enjoyed golf, playing video games with his children, anything John Wayne, going to the gym and all animals. He also enjoyed a variety of music from Rock n Roll to Country. Jimmy will be remembered as the "House Smart Aleck" and his funny expressions. He was an active member and trustee of Wesley United Methodist Church, Dover.
Jimmy is survived by his father, David James Snell of Dover; his wife of 34 years, Aimee Johnson Snell of Magnolia; son, James David Snell, II "JD"; daughters, Brittany Allison and Caroline Leslie Snell and companion Nicholas Mullen; sister, Debra Wilkins and her husband David and Laurie Sinde and companion Rick Zerbe; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved