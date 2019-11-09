MILFORD - James E. Jefferson passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Seaford on Oct. 25, 1931, son of the late Edgar Jefferson and Helen (Hastings) Jefferson.
Mr. Jefferson was born and raised in Seaford. Mr. Jefferson proudly served as a Corporal in the Army from 1948 until 1952. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Mr. Jefferson was a self-employed salesman and achieved a lifetime of multiple sales endeavors.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jefferson was preceded in death by his wife, Sayoko H. Jefferson, in 1964. He is survived by his brother, Gary Jefferson; his sisters, Anna Louise King, Jennie Mauer and Doris Fraser; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Watson-Yates Funeral Home and Crematorium, a member of the Parsell Funeral Family, 609 East King Street, Seaford, where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Jefferson's name to The Home of the Brave by visiting their website at www.homeofthebravefdn.org. Donations may also be made to Operation Seas the Day, a local hands on organization dedicated to Vets, by mailing donations to P.O. Box 811 Bethany Beach, DE. 19930.
Please visit Mr. Jefferson's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.watsonyatesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 9, 2019