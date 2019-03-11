SEAFORD - James E. Jenkins departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Clarence Street Church of God 744 Clarence Street Seaford, DE 19973. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2019