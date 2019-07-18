DOVER - James E. Williams, also known as "Sweets" and "Jimmy", passed away peacefully at his residence, with family at his side, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was 84 years old. Jimmy was born April 26, 1935, on Staten Island, New York, to the late Howard and Myrtle Williams.
Jimmy attended McKee High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the reserves for 14 years.
Jimmy was employed by the New York City Transit Authority as a city bus operator and retired in 1986, after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Transit Continentals.
Jimmy loved cars, listening to music and sports. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the New York Mets and the New York Jets, cheering with every victory and squirming with every loss. He played on a number of island softball teams.
Jimmy was suave and debonair. He loved to smell as good as he looked and was always meticulously dressed from head to toe.
In addition to his parent, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Williams; and his daughter, Sheryl.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughter, Donna; sons, James Derek, Duane and Darrin; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration Memorial will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, De. 19904 to begin at 11am. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019