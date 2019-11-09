Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimi" Edward Evans passed away at Bayhealth Hospital in Milford on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Mr. Evans was born in Boston Spa, N.Y. to the late Alberto and Virginia (Simpson) Evans.

James worked as a supervisor for Ultimate Home Surfaces. He was a member of In Him Ministries where he played bass and served as the Worship Team Leader. Jimi had a lifelong love of music and also played piano and guitar. He played with many different bands including, Tyme, Bunky Eye, The Inmates, Dealer's Choice, Sweetwater, and opened for Eddie Rabbit at the Blue Hen Mall. James was also a songwriter and had one of his Christian songs 'Streets of Gold' shopped around Nashville and having the theme song to Miami Vice stolen from him due to his lack of copyright.

Mr. Evans was always ready with a good 'dad' joke, always having the right thing to say at the right time, always ready to do anything for anybody, and instilling in his children to 'be who you are and love who you are.' He was a good husband, a wonderful father, had an infectious laugh, a good heart, and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia 'Pat' Tucker and Wilma Jean Stadler; and a niece, Maryann Draper.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lana (Donovan) Scarborough Evans; children, Laura 'Niki' Gustafson and her husband Erik, Matthew James Evans, and Alana Evans; step-son, Dustin Scarborough; brother, Albert Evans; sister, Faith Evans; grandchildren, Melody Gustafson, Olivia Scarborough, and Dustin Scarborough, Jr.; his special dog, Thunder; his special nephew, Ralph Tucker, and many additional nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in James' memory can be made to: In Him Ministries, 7 Park Ave., Milford, DE 19963.





