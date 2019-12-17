MAGNOLIA - James Edward Sharp passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Silverlake Nursing Home.
Mr. Sharp was born May 25, 1930 in Felton to the late Edward J. Sharp and Auranotha Collins Sharp.
He served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War. From 1948 to 1969 he worked as a banker for Delaware Trust Company. He had also worked at the State Auditor's Office, Agricultural Museum, and a short time at Sears in sales. Mr. Sharp was a life member of the Magnolia Fire Department and was past treasurer and assistant chief. He was also a member of the Del-Mar-Va Volunteer Fireman's Association and inducted into the Delaware Fire Fighters Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Magnolia United Methodist Church and Frederica, Harrington and Dover senior centers. Mr. Sharp enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends, watching baseball, football, and in his later years he enjoyed feeding the birds.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma C. Sharp.
He is survived by his son, James Andrew Sharp "Drew" of Dover; daughter, Lisa and her husband James E. Gray, III of Pittsville, Md.; grandchildren, Joseph Gray, Christopher Ward, Amber Lynn Sharp, and Jonathan Gray; great-grandson, Braxton Gray; and cousin, Sue Dill.
Memorial services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Orchard Church, 39 North Main Street, Magnolia, DE 19962 or Fire Department, PO Box 55, Magnolia, DE 19962.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 17, 2019