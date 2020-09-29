James Edward Walls, Sr., "Sonny", 92

CLAYTON - James Edward Walls, Sr., "Sonny" passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Jim was born on September 15, 1928 in Smyrna, Delaware to the late Samuel and Florence (Solloway) Walls.

He married his sweetheart, Betty Shane, on September 15, 1947. They had four children, and the family of six shared many wonderful memories together. Jim was Betty's devoted caregiver when her health was failing in her later years. They were married 48 years at the time of her passing.

Jim was a hard worker all his life. He was born into a family of farmers, and he enjoyed working with his father on various farms as he grew up. When he was a young adult, his father decided to give up farming and Jim began to look for a new career. He worked a few different jobs in Smyrna until he was hired as a mechanic with Ennis & Deakyne in 1954. This job changed his life. He learned his trade there, and he began to dream about opening his own business.

In 1962, he got a business license and, with Betty's help, started selling auto parts from his home. Two years later, he left Ennis & Deakyne to devote all his time to running his business. The business grew, and he began selling used cars too. Betty worked in the office, and the kids all had jobs there at one time or another. Jim successfully ran his business, Route 300 Cars & Auto Parts, for over 50 years, until he retired at age 89. Cars were Jim's passion, and driving was one of his favorite pastimes. He loved being behind the wheel, and he knew every back road in the tri-state area. Both he and Betty enjoyed nature. They loved to drive around looking for deer, and they went through many bags of sugar each summer feeding the hummingbirds in their yard. They were wonderful role models for finding joy in the simple things in life.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a sister, Marie Melvin.

He is survived by his loving children, Linda (Ken) Miller of Brea, California, Catherine (Med) Davis of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Janice (Ken) Clifton of Wilmington, Delaware, and James (Katrina) Walls Jr. of Clayton, Delaware; eight beloved grandchildren, Chris (Lena) Miller, Jennifer (Dan) Burgess, Mike (Laura Lawther) Miller, Holly (Mike) Reynolds, Brock (Amanda Brown) Rogers, Nory Davis, John (Shannon Shy) Davis and Kyle Walls; 12 Great Grandchildren, Katelynn, Timmy, Ruby, Autumn, Chase, Brenson, Tyler, Khloe, Bella, Kyler, Jamison and Mallory; his dear friends, sister-in-law Louise Cook and her husband, Cookie, and other extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. The family appreciates everyone's compliance & understands if COVID-19 concerns prevent some from attending. For those who cannot attend, a live webcast of the services can be viewed starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 1st by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.







