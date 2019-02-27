James Frank Marshall, Jr. departed this earth on Feb. 22, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Whatcoat U.M. Church located at 341 Saulsbury Rd. Dover De 19904 to begin at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2019