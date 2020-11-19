1/
James G. "Jay" Mosley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Mosley, Jr. 'Jay', 60
HARTLY - James G. Mosley, Jr. "Jay" passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home.
Mr. Mosley was born May 5, 1960 in Dover, Delaware to the late James G. Mosley, Sr. and Doris N. Mosley.
He worked for Terrapin Recycling as a production supervisor. He enjoyed bike riding, fishing, animals and was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Alberta Mosley; and maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Mary Mosley; sister, Christine E. Jones and her husband George; brother-in-law, Samuel Munson; and great niece, Elizabeth Ann Tims.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Munson of Hammonton, N.J. and Janine Mosley of Hartly; nephews, Claude "Chuckie" Pritchett and his wife Vivian and Lance Pritchett and his companion, Shirley Burris; niece, Michelle Hunter and her husband, John; three great nieces; and one great nephew; five great great nieces; and four great great nephews; and many friends; and two special cousins, Kenneth Goldsboro and Serena Hall.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved