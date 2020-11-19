James G. Mosley, Jr. 'Jay', 60
HARTLY - James G. Mosley, Jr. "Jay" passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home.
Mr. Mosley was born May 5, 1960 in Dover, Delaware to the late James G. Mosley, Sr. and Doris N. Mosley.
He worked for Terrapin Recycling as a production supervisor. He enjoyed bike riding, fishing, animals and was an avid bowler.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Alberta Mosley; and maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Mary Mosley; sister, Christine E. Jones and her husband George; brother-in-law, Samuel Munson; and great niece, Elizabeth Ann Tims.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Munson of Hammonton, N.J. and Janine Mosley of Hartly; nephews, Claude "Chuckie" Pritchett and his wife Vivian and Lance Pritchett and his companion, Shirley Burris; niece, Michelle Hunter and her husband, John; three great nieces; and one great nephew; five great great nieces; and four great great nephews; and many friends; and two special cousins, Kenneth Goldsboro and Serena Hall.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com