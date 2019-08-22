1932-2019
James Herbert "Jim" Morrison passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn; his children, Carol (Glenn) and Richard (Julie) Morrison; and his grandchildren, Lukas Morrison and Joshua Featherman.
Jim was born on Feb. 26, 1932 in Springfield, Ohio to Herbert and Ora Mae Morrison. He graduated from the Detroit Institute of Technology with a degree in Business and Marketing and worked as a regional manager for BF Goodrich. He married his wife Jacquelyn in February of 1956.
Jim was a devoted father and an avid golfer. He was a starter on his college basketball team and coached AAU teams as well as his children's teams. Jim enjoyed all sports and loved to watch the Sixers, Phillies, and Eagles with his wife. He was a responsible man who cared deeply for his family and his work. Jim was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
