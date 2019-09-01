James I. Marker (1967 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James I. Marker.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILFORD - James I. Marker, II passed away on Aug. 23,2019 in Milford.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1967 in Milford, the son of the late James Marker and the late Ethel Davidson. He was a serious sports fan. Fly Eagles Fly. He loved his three grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Marker; and his two daughters, Michelle Marker and Melissa Dettrey. He is truly missed.
Memorial Service Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming where friends may gather beginning at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.