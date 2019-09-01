MILFORD - James I. Marker, II passed away on Aug. 23,2019 in Milford.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1967 in Milford, the son of the late James Marker and the late Ethel Davidson. He was a serious sports fan. Fly Eagles Fly. He loved his three grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Marker; and his two daughters, Michelle Marker and Melissa Dettrey. He is truly missed.
Memorial Service Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming where friends may gather beginning at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 1, 2019