James J. Green, Jr. ended his long ride on May 23, 2019. He was born on Sept. 26, 1950 to the late James and Anne (Monaghan) Green.
Jimmy served his country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Dover AFB, where he met his wife Debby. He worked as a packaging mechanic and later a maintenance planner for General (Kraft) Foods, retiring after 38 years, where he made life-long friends.
His love for Harley Davidson was well known and he enjoyed building and painting motorcycles. He also enjoyed cheering on the Flyers, Phillies, and Redskins. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Debby; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband Ian; and his two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Little Jimmy.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Trader Funeral Home in Dover with services to follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. Casual attire and motorcycles encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jimmy's name to the .
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 30, 2019