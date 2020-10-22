1/1
James J. Holder Jr.
DOVER - James J. Holder, Jr. died October 20, 2020 at his residence. Born in Richmond, Va. He was the son of the late James and Gertrude Holder.
James was a Certified Public Accountant and was a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School. He specialized in taxation in New Haven, Con and later specialized in real estate projects.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna Rivero Holder; along with his three closest friends, David Ramierez, Allen Ciastko, and Bob Mauceri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in Dover with Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday eve. from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences

