SEAFORD - James "David" Knowles passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
David was raised in Blades the son of the late William and Bessie Knowles. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Knowles.
He retired from the Post Office in Seaford after 25 years, he then drove busses for James Lambden Bus Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, a volunteer for the Seaford Little League. He loved bartending, the beach, University of Delaware football, the Baltimore Orioles and NASCAR.
David is survived by his soulmate for many years, Margaret Workman; his son, Sean Knowles; his daughter, Tina Cercena; his extended family, Jennifer "Jenn" McPherson (Kevin) and Colby Pusey (Krysta Lewis); and his sister, Faith Ann Willin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Sts., Seaford, where friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 17, 2019