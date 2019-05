SEAFORD - James "David" Knowles passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.David was raised in Blades the son of the late William and Bessie Knowles. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Knowles.He retired from the Post Office in Seaford after 25 years, he then drove busses for James Lambden Bus Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army . He was an active member of Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, a volunteer for the Seaford Little League. He loved bartending, the beach, University of Delaware football, the Baltimore Orioles and NASCAR.David is survived by his soulmate for many years, Margaret Workman; his son, Sean Knowles; his daughter, Tina Cercena; his extended family, Jennifer "Jenn" McPherson (Kevin) and Colby Pusey (Krysta Lewis); and his sister, Faith Ann Willin.A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Sts., Seaford, where friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m.To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com