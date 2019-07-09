Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - James L. Baker passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at home.

Mr. Baker was born Feb. 4, 1926, at Kings and Queens County Virginia. Son of the late Harry and Mary Cooke Baker.

Jim is a survivor of the invasion of Normandy landing on June 8, 1944, at Omaha beach and continuing service into Northern France Ardennes, The Battle of the Bulge. He was discharged December 1945 and later reenlisted into the Army Air Core, which became The

Jim was a member of People's Church of Dover, for 50 years, serving as an usher on a regular basis and more recently becoming a member of Asbury Methodist Church of Smyrna.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by ten siblings: Franklin Baker, Bertha Collons Gordy (John), Gladys Foster (Richard), Mabel Hall (George), Blide Baker (Anna Mae), Fountain Baker ( Sally), Cassie Feeney (Leo), Lillian Quillen (Oliver), Idora Baker and Rose E. Baker who died in infancy at 5 months old; and a great grandchild, Abel Heller.

Survived by the love of his life Nelly T. (Nell) now with whom he shared 67 1/2 years, a very happy marriage; two daughters, Nanci Glindmyer of Harrington and Donna Heller (Jeff) of Magnolia; and a son, Richard Baker (Rhonda) of Marianna, Ark.; five grandchildren, Erica Richard (Jonathan), Bradley Heller (Destiny), Kimberly Palermo (Michael), Brian Glindmyer (Emily) and Lexus Baker (Terrance); ten great grandchildren and two step great granddaughters, nieces and nephews of Salisbury, Md. and three nieces of Albuquerque, N.M.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 W. Mt. Vernon Street, Smyrna, DE 19977. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans cemetery in Millsoboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Asbury U.M. Church or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

