James L. Burton (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE
19805
(302)-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church
1374 S. Old State Rd.
Ellendale, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church
1374 S. Old State Rd.
Ellendale, DE
Obituary
Ellendale - James L. Burton, Jr., born Nov. 11, 1959 departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at his home.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1374 S. Old State Rd., Ellendale. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with formal home going service to follow. Interment will be in St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, Millsboro.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019
