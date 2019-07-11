GEORGETOWN - James L. Grant, Jr., "Bunk' passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
James was the son of the late James L. Sr. and Verona Smith Grant. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Tyndall Grant who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1968; and daughter, Kathi M. Grant.
He retired from Amtrak where he was in the Engineering Department for 35 years. He was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
James is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Kellum Grant; six children, Larry Grant (Linda), Linda Young, Donnie Grant (Sharon), Daniel Grant (Jennifer), Megan Grant and David Grant (Shay). He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 315 N. Shipley St., Seaford. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 11, 2019